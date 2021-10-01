Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post sales of $60.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $47.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $238.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,341.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,951 shares of company stock worth $7,893,897. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

HCAT traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. 2,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,656. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.