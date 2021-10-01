Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.48. 364,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

