Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce sales of $40.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $153.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $155.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $166.83 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $176.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Shares of MNRL opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 2.36. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 736.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

