Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.90 Million

Analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report $387.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.50 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $356.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

