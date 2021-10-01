Zacks: Analysts Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.93 Million

Analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to announce $141.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $543.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $544.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $605.25 million, with estimates ranging from $601.41 million to $607.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PowerSchool.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. 18,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,533. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

