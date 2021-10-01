Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.85. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 540,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,460. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

