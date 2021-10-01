Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.96 billion and the highest is $7.06 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $24.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $25.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.58. 82,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,366. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.