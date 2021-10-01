Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.96 billion and the highest is $7.06 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $24.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $25.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.58. 82,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,366. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

