Zacks: Analysts Expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.44 Million

Analysts predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report $29.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $121.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.98 million to $121.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $148.42 million to $151.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million.

BASE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of Couchbase stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. 6,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,874. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

