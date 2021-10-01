Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banco Santander (Brasil).

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.72. 24,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth approximately $8,268,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $5,716,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.