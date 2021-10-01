Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.