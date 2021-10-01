Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

