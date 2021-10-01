Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

