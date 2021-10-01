Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.31.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Paylocity by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.24. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $298.63.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.