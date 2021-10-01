Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PANL. B. Riley began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 435,298 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANL opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $230.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

