Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.58. 14,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

