Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners also posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $108.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.