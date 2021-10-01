Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.27 Million

Brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce sales of $239.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $149.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $879.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $959.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $996.64 million, with estimates ranging from $923.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDEV shares. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,945,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,703. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 6.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.