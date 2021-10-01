Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Short Interest Up 1,123.1% in September

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 1,123.1% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGYH. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,856,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,789,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,900,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunhong International by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZGYH opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Yunhong International has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

