YIELD App (YLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $587,271.00

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $58.00 million and approximately $587,271.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00229755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00114363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012205 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 126,101,239 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

