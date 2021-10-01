YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $89,236.67 and $116,928.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00008372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00116244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00180214 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

