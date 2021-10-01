Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of AUY opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

