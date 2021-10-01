Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Posts Earnings Results

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

XTR stock opened at GBX 4.55 ($0.06) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.45 million and a PE ratio of -22.75. Xtract Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

In related news, insider Colin Bird purchased 2,054,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £82,188 ($107,379.15).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

