Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

