Xponance Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $47.09 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

