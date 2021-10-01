Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.