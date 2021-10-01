Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in AptarGroup by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

ATR stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

