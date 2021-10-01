Xponance Inc. Buys 1,597 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,935.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

