Xponance Inc. Acquires 4,884 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

