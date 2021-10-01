XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Down 6.3%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.06 and last traded at $71.06. Approximately 3,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $1,508,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,360,436.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,437,475. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter worth $402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 68.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in XPEL by 98,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

