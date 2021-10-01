XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) & IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Financial Analysis

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and XOMA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntelGenx Technologies $1.54 million 35.63 -$7.04 million ($0.07) -7.00 XOMA $29.39 million 9.53 $13.30 million $0.78 31.73

XOMA has higher revenue and earnings than IntelGenx Technologies. IntelGenx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of XOMA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntelGenx Technologies -422.71% -1,071.26% -56.44% XOMA 16.11% 5.88% 4.06%

Volatility and Risk

IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOMA has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IntelGenx Technologies and XOMA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A XOMA 0 1 2 0 2.67

XOMA has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 80.47%. Given XOMA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XOMA is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

Summary

XOMA beats IntelGenx Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing. IntelGenx Technologies was founded on July 27, 1999 and is headquartered in Ville Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

