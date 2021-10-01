Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Guggenheim

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XNCR. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

XNCR opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xencor in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Xencor in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

