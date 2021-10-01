Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WYNMY stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $21.33.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
