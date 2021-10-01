Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WYNMY stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

