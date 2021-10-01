Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Million (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $1.14 million and $7,596.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $595.91 or 0.01231727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00105287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00147895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,313.36 or 0.99861500 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.84 or 0.06740009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.