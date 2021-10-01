Wrapped BNB Hits One Day Trading Volume of $866.61 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $418.16 or 0.00875095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $866.61 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00106208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00143243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,839.88 or 1.00114672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.74 or 0.06807015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,665,690 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

