WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $970.27

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 970.27 ($12.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,016 ($13.27). WPP shares last traded at GBX 1,000.50 ($13.07), with a volume of 3,050,335 shares.

WPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 975.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 970.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP Company Profile (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

