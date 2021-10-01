Wownero Trading Up 34.2% Over Last Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Wownero has a total market cap of $25.20 million and approximately $223,916.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00066484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00105601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00142127 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

