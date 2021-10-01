Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.69, but opened at $59.66. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 1,588 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,497 shares of company stock valued at $766,542 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.