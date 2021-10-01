Worthington Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worthington Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Worthington Industries worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.