Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $192.44 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 228.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after buying an additional 652,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter worth approximately $152,806,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

