Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.12.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Wipro has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 35.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Wipro by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wipro by 77.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 3,839.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,717,718 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 11.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

