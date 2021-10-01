Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPGYF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

