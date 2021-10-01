WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,716.97

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,716.97 ($22.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,760.50 ($23.00). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,713 ($22.38), with a volume of 363,893 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,795 ($23.45) to GBX 1,564 ($20.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,638.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,716.97. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

