WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,716.97

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,716.97 ($22.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,760.50 ($23.00). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,713 ($22.38), with a volume of 363,893 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMWH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,795 ($23.45) to GBX 1,564 ($20.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,638.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,716.97.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

About WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

