Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,605 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 479,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,920,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 934,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.