WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 63.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,722 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of WRK opened at $49.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.