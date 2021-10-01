Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.28.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

