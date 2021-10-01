Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.28.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
