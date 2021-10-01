WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

NYSE WCC opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

