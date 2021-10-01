Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0598 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $8.80 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) by 134.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.