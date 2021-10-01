WELL Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $354,750.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. WELL has a total market cap of $47.62 million and approximately $354,750.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WELL has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WELL coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00116479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00200047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012002 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

