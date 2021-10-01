Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Recro Pharma (REPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) in the last few weeks:

10/1/2021 – Recro Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

9/24/2021 – Recro Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Recro Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Recro Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

9/11/2021 – Recro Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/10/2021 – Recro Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Recro Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

REPH opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 991.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,383,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $6,145,000. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,170,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

